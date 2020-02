— On Jan. 10, Gerald “Jerry” L. Gordon of Baltimore at age 87. He is survived by his beloved wife Helen M. Gordon (née Miller); children Alan (Julie) Gordon and Emily (Neil) Kishter; sister Marilyn (Dudley) Buxton; grandchildren Lindsay (Johnathan) Bezalel, Sarah (Ross) Grubin, Shelly Bressler, and Carly Bressler; and great-grandchildren Noah and Ezra Bezalel and Eli and Mila Grubin. Gerald was predeceased by his parents Selma and Meyer Gordon.

