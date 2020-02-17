Roasted Cauliflower Soup

By Elite Jakob

I love to cook with cauliflower. Lately, it seems like it has become the “it” thing to cook with, and for very good reasons.

Cauliflower is readily available at any food store, always in season, light, loaded with good nutrients, and affordable. As a cook, I find it is so diverse, easy to work with, and forgiving; and best of all, it will adopt to any flavor you add to it.

As a health coach and a recipe developer, I encourage people to eat more plant-based foods and real food in general. In my book, I try to encourage people to cook more at home, use simple ingredients, and have fun. The truth is that simple food is the best tasting food and you don’t have to invest too much time in the kitchen to create delicious recipes. When we add more wholesome foods into our diet, we get full of the good stuff and won’t have room for the not-so-good stuff.

There are so many great recipes using cauliflower, but I chose this one because it is super easy, it is still soup season here in Baltimore, it lasts fresh in the fridge for a few days, and it is so delicious no one will believe you that it is made from cauliflower. Even the cauliflower skeptics will find it tasty — I live with one, and he always goes for seconds when I make this soup.

A few notes and tips before you dive in:

1. Please feel free to use any oil you like to cook with. This recipe is only a mainframe. So, if you don’t like butter (who doesn’t?), you can use olive oil or coconut oil.

2. This recipe is gluten free, nut free, and if you sub the butter with other oil, it will be dairy free as well.

3. If you prefer to buy the pre-cut cauliflower bags from Trader Joe’s, use two bags.

4. After you run the soup in the blender, taste and adjust the flavor with salt and pepper. I always need to add more sea salt to make it perfect.

5. You will have a pot full of soup that will easily feed a family of five for two days. If you can’t finish the soup within 4-5 days, freeze the leftovers in jars so you always have a healthy snack or lunch.

6. If you don’t like nutmeg, you can just use cumin. It is really up to your taste buds to decide. Just a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon makes a world of a difference. There is no right or wrong in this recipe, and I would like you to make it your own.

7. If you want to get fancy, garnish with chopped fresh parsley leaves and a small cauliflower floret you can save before the processing step. Make is pretty and take a picture to post because who doesn’t like pretty food?

8. Have fun with it!

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut to small florets

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Pinch and 1 tablespoon sea salt

2 large red onions, cubed

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 containers chicken/vegetable broth

Fresh black pepper

¼ teaspoon nutmeg (can be substituted with cumin)

1 lemon, juice only

2 tablespoons butter

Optional: sprinkle of cinnamon

Using a large mixing bowl, toss the cauliflower florets with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt, spread evenly on a parchment lined cookie sheet and bake on 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-30 minutes or until the cauliflower edges turn brown. Set aside.

While cauliflower bakes, saute the onions using 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a soup pot for 5-8 minutes until golden.

Add the garlic cloves and saute for 2-3 minutes more.

Add to the pot the roasted cauliflower, broth, 1 tablespoon of sea salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Transfer in batches to a high speed blender (best results) with butter and process until very smooth. Adjust seasoning as you like.

Serve hot.

Elite Jakob is a recipe developer in Baltimore and the author of “I Live in My Kitchen … But You Don’t Have To!” She also facilitates Mevashlim B’Ivrit – Cooking in Hebrew, a series of Israeli cooking workshops organized by the Baltimore Zionist District and the World Zionist Organization-Department for Diaspora Activities.

Similar Posts: