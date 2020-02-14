Furor in Frederick After Nazi Flag Spotted Hanging in High School

The Frederick County Public Schools system has found itself embroiled in controversy after a Nazi flag was seen hanging from a window at Governor Thomas Johnson High School Feb. 7. Afterwards, images of the flag were posted to social media.

The flag was allegedly part of a lesson on World War II history for a class of eleventh and twelfth graders, said Daryl Boffman, executive director of public affairs for FCPS. “Once the principal, Dan Lippy, was notified the flag was removed immediately, and it has stayed down,” Boffman said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the school district, and so Boffman was unable to provide the name of the teacher who was organizing the class in question. The district has apologized for the flag on its Facebook page, Boffman stated, saying that using it for the class was not a requirement of the school, but a choice by the educator. Boffman stated it was unfortunate that the flag had been placed by a window with an open blind, and that it had been left hanging after the class ended.

The flag was part of a larger display of several different flags from both sides of the conflict, Boffman stated. He did not have specific information on the flag’s current whereabouts.

In a press release, the Anti-Defamation League, while acknowledging that such artifacts can be used for educational purposes, stressed that educators must “consider the harmful impact that this sort of offensive imagery can have on students with marginalized identities.”

“Even if a hate symbol is used with educational intent, the context in which it is presented matters to students’ feelings of safety and acceptance in their schools,” the statement continued. ADL offered to assist the school with its best practices and resources, expressing hope that the incident could become a teachable moment.

“Students can definitely feel safe at our school,” Boffman stated. “This incident was taken out of context. This was just negligence in that it should not have been exposed to the window. And once the lesson was over, the flag should have been removed.”

Similar Posts: