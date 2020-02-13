— On Jan. 1, Dr. Mark Palmisano of Frederick at home surrounded by his family at age 75. Born in Baltimore to the late Frank Palmisano and Belle Rudolph Palmisano. He attended Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University, and Howard University to earn a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and a PhD in Psychology. He was recruited by the federal government and spent years training Army Rangers (doing what he loved: jumping out of planes) and working in intelligence. He enjoyed four years living and working in Alaska. He loved the cold weather, splitting wood, and sitting by a fire. Palmisano was the head psychologist at the Federal Aviation Administration. He set up a part-time practice prior to retirement that became a full-time private practice.

He was predeceased by son Nick Palmisano. He is survived by sons Cullen and Ben Palmisano; wife Kendra Hagen Hawk; stepdaughters Gail Hagen and Winter Hawk; daughter-in-law Catherine (Cat) Palmisano; grandchildren Helix Palmisano and Arkin and Ovella Palmisano; lifelong best friend Larry Singer; and niece Traci Keller Cullen.

Contributions may be sent to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Similar Posts: