ASKIN — On Jan. 3, Joan Askin (née Shackman) of Baltimore at age 91. She is survived by loving sons David Askin (Shayne Hoffman) and Robert Askin; grandchildren Sarah (Michael) Cohen, Rebecca, Steven (Heather), and Rachel Askin; great-grandchildren Ethan and Ryan Cohen and Skye Askin; and former daughter-in-law Karen Askin. She was predeceased by husband Lee Askin and sister Shirley Shackman.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated.

