On Jan. 5, Mildred Siegel (née Londinsky) at age 91. She was predeceased by husband Stanley Siegel; brother Jerry Londin; and parents Jennie and Louis Londinsky. She is survived by her children Jeff Siegel, Eliot (Susan) Siegel, and Sandra (Joe) Navarra; brother Bernie Londin; and grandson Stephen Siegel.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore.

