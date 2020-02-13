On Jan. 3, Kenneth Michael Sheers of McLean, Va., at age 61. One of three boys born to the late Edward and Gloria Sheers, he spent his childhood in Flushing, N.Y. When the family moved to Maryland, Sheers eventually chose the University of Maryland for his bachelor’s degree in astronomy. He then attended George Mason University for his master’s degree in applied physics. He cherished working at the Clark Lake Radio Observatory in California. While working at a government contractor (MRJ), he met Sinclair (Sindi) Adams, and the two were wed in 1990. He worked as a chief engineer for the U.S., senior lead engineer for General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems, founder and president of CrossProduct Solutions, and technical staff member at MRJ. He loved to provide solutions to mission-critical engineering problems and develop complex electronic systems. Most important to Sheers was the safety and security of his family, our country, Israel, and his Jewish faith. In his spare time, he was interested in computers, network systems, amateur radio, aviation, ham radio, astronomy, river rafting, Star Trek, cats, wild foxes in his neighborhood, and new technologies. He was also an active member of Temple Rodef Shalom, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE), the Program Management Institute, and ham radio groups. Sheers was a caring and gentle man who will be missed greatly. He will be remembered for his kindness, knowledge, expertise, helpfulness, work ethic, selflessness, entrepreneurship, dedication, and honor.

Sheers is survived by his wife of almost 30 years Sinclair Sheers; daughters Eleanor Rose Sheers and Mary Grace Sheers; brother John David Sheers; and many other dear family, friends, and colleagues. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Gloria Sheers and brother Robert Sheers.

Contributions may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

