Tech Shabbat at River Mountain Youth Summer Camp

Disconnect from Technology, Reconnect with the World

Forty-seven percent of teens say they are addicted to their phone. On average, kids spend over five hours a day on screens and just 12 minutes outside.

If you’re concerned about your kids screen time, you’re not alone.

River Mountain Retreat is a new camp experience that helps kids and parents hit reset on tech. Our one-week summer camps replace screen time with outdoor adventure, real-life friendships and, above all, FUN!

Designed in partnership with Penn State, under the guidance of Dr. Pete Allison, River Mountain outdoor adventure camps empower young people to achieve better tech-life balance, so they can flourish as kids today and become the leaders of tomorrow.

Summer Adventures Designed to Strengthen the Skills Weakened by Screen Time

Communication & Relatedness

Focus & Attention

Physical Health & Wellbeing

Summer 2020 Session Overview:

Camp located in the mountains of Pennsylvania, just two hours near to Washington, DC, and Baltimore families.

Round-trip shuttle transportation provided.

Ages 10-15.

Space is limited to 60 guests per session.

Reserve Session 1: Sunday, June 21 – Saturday, June 27, 2020

Reserve Session 2: Sunday, June 28 – Saturday, July 4, 2020

Reserve Session 3: Sunday, July 5 – Saturday, July 11, 2020

Reserve Session 4: Sunday, July 12 – Saturday, July 18, 2020

Reserve Session 5: Sunday, July 19 – Sunday, July 25, 2020

Reserve Session 6: Sunday, July 26 – Saturday, August 1, 2020

Reserve Session 7: Sunday, August 2 – Saturday, August 8, 2020

Reserve Session 8: Sunday, August 9 – Saturday, August 15, 2020

Reserve Session 9: Sunday, August 16 – Saturday, August 22, 2020

