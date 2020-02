On Dec. 25, Jeane Lenora Sweren (née Benjamin) of Baltimore at age 94. She is survived by her children Ronald (Randy Berger) Sweren and Ilene Jacob; grandchildren Joshua (Ashley) Sweren, Becky (Daniel) Pincus, and Evan Sweren; and great-grandchild Nora Yael Sweren. She was predeceased by her husband E. Philbin Sweren; sibling Beverly (Irving) Kroll; and her parents Annie and Jack Benjamin. Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Scholarship Fund.

