On Dec. 27, Regina Spiegel (née Goodman) of Columbia at age 93. She is survived by children Brenda Fishbein, Karen Spiegel (Jonathan Rothschild), and Amy Spiegel (Neal Payton); grandchildren Aaron Fishbein (Meera George), Adrienne Fishbein, Allison Fishbein, Isaac (Tanya Miller) Rothschild, Nathan (Jenny) Rothschild, Molly Rothschild, Max, Asher, and Micah Payton; and great-grandchildren Emma and Benjamin Mace and Zev, Ezra, and Ruby Rothschild. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years Samuel Spiegel and son-in-law Alan Fishbein.

Similar Posts: