On Dec. 24, Neil Speert of Owings Mills at age 65. He is survived by his loving mother Ethel Speert; brother Ronald (Diane) Speert; nieces and nephews Jokton (Paula) Speert, Jonathan (Alice) Speert, Heather (Zack) Klein, and Joshua (Kahlan) Speert; and great-nieces and nephews Jakob and Ryan Speert and Will and Elle Klein. He was predeceased by his father Wilbert Speert and brother Dennis Speert.

Similar Posts: