On Dec. 26, Louise G. Snyder (née Guliere) at age 99. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard Ben-Zion Snyder; son Stuart Snyder; sisters Jean Crook, Marie Lago, and Ann Guliere; grandson David Snyder; and parents David and Mary Guliere. Louise is survived by great-grandson Ethan Craft and nieces Janice Plotkin and Gail Parker.

