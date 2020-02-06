On Dec. 14, Ann Platt Siegel at age 90 while in Illinois. She was the loving wife of Melvin Siegel for 65 years. She was predeceased by her sister Mildred; brothers William, Morton, Irvin, George, and Dave; and sons Scott Edward Siegel and Robert Gary Siegel. She is survived by her daughters Diane Siegel (Theodore) Danoff and Idy Siegel (Dan) Spezzano and granddaughters Michelle Siegel Danoff, Amy Siegel Danoff, Shayla Margaret Spezzano, and Rebecca Rayne Spezzano. Ann was born Anne Bernice Platt in Baltimore, June 2, 1929. She graduated from Goucher College in 1951, Phi Beta Kappa. She was a social studies middle school teacher before having children and deciding to care full time for her family. After her children were grown, Ann worked part time as an administrator for the City of Stamford, Conn. Ann was witty, funny, caring, sarcastic, candid, endearing, and an avid reader with a superb memory. She particularly loved her family, politics, and travel. She traveled extensively with her husband in Europe, Asia, South America, and the U.S. Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

