On Dec. 27, Lawrence “Larry” Schaffer of Phoenix, Maryland, at age 65. He is survived by wife Kathy Schaffer (née Macek); sister Janet (Michael) Abrams; nieces and nephews Marni (Dr. David) Greenspoon, Davina (Micah) Kleid, and Sam Abrams; father and mother-in-law Stanley and Jennifer Macek; and brothers-in-law Stephen (Suzanne) Macek and Paul (Donna) Macek. He was predeceased by parents Leah and Edward Schaffer.

