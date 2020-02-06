On Dec. 22, Leon Saffron of Baltimore at age 96. He was predeceased by his loving parents Nathan and Rebecca Saffron and siblings Anna Levin, Irene Bernstein, and Joseph Saffron. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Jay (Dina) Bernstein, Sue (Mark) Biller, Rona (Gerard) Cross, and Nancy (Moshe) Shualy; many great-nieces and nephews; caregiver Tena Nielson; and the loving staff at Levindale. Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund or Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland.

