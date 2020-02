On Dec. 31, Marian K. Ripps of Pikesville at age 95. She was predeceased by her loving husband Max M. Ripps and parents Jenny and Louis Katten. She is survived by children Leonard Ripps (Sherri Lubov-Ripps) and Hinda (late Stephen) Chaikind; grandchildren Brian (Kendra) Chaikind and Laurie Chaikind-McNulty (Tim McNulty); and great-grandson Silas Chaikind. Contributions may be sent to Kennedy Krieger Institute, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205.

