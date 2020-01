January 30, 2020

Intergenerational Communication for Grandparents & Parents - 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Thirsty Thursdays at the Opera: Velvety Voices and Cozy Cocktails - 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

January 31, 2020

Jane Franklin Dance Presents Flexible 2 Day Mini-Camp: Why Do Cicadas Scream? - 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Paul Henderson: Photographs from the Civil Rights Era - 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Jane Franklin Dance Presents: Repertory Project - 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM