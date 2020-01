On Dec. 11, Celia M. Neuman of Baltimore. She is survived by her husband Cantor David Neuman; children Shmuel (Rochel) Neuman, Jeffrey (Sherri) Neuman, Craig (Barbara) Neuman, Richard (Debby) Neuman and Rabbi Gary (Michal) Neuman; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Esther and Paul Glixman and brother Rabbi Ralph Glixman.

