On Dec. 7, Alexandra Moroz (née Spivak) at age 54. She is survived by her mother Yelena Spivak (née Tenenbaum); brother Constantine (Marianne) Spivak; and his family. She cherished her four-legged children Simba and Bebe. Alexandra was predeceased by her amazing grandmother Fenya Vaynshteyn; and father Ruvin Spivak. She is also grateful to all the Philadelphia friends who were like a family. Life without them would have been unimaginable. Special thanks to Lev Moroz for all his help and time.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF).

