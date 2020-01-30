On Dec. 12, Bessie Miller (née Prostic) at age 91. She was predeceased by husband Robert Martin Miller; parents Hyman and Eva Prostic; siblings Harry Prostic, Samuel Prostic, Benjamin Prostic, Abraham Prostic, Rose Kanefsky, and Rebecca Kresin. Bessie is survived by her children Ellen Joyce (late Alan) Gertner and Ira Steven (Alana) Miller of Delray Beach, Florida; brother Albert Prostic; grandchildren Robin (David) Kushner, Amy Gertner, and Eric (Monique) Gertner; and great-grandchildren Lindsay, Jacob, and Benjamin Kushner and Gabrielle and Cassidy Gertner.

Contributions may be sent to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

