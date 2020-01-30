— On Dec. 9, Rita Jo Sultan (née Dunn) of Silver Spring at age 81. She was predeceased by her husband Victor Sultan; siblings Carolyn Householder, Gentry Dunn, Dan Dunn, and Pamela Dunn; and parents Blyss and Owen Dunn. She is survived by her daughter Ilana Sultan (Ronald Reisler); stepson Jeffrey Sultan (Joan Sparks); siblings Marianne Wofford and Mike Dunn; sisters-in-law Chana (Boruch) Bongart, Charlotte (late Sam) Sultan, and Sue Dunn; grandchildren Ateret, Yardena, and Tekoa Sultan-Reisler; and by many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

