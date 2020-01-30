— On Dec. 10, Janet Lee Simon at age 92. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Austin Simon; grandson Philip Rudich; and parents Leo and Frances Zeitlin. Janet is survived by her daughters Patti (Ron) Rudich, Peggy (Jack) Goldenberg, and Barbara S. (Michael J.) Agetstein; grandchildren Sandy Rudich, David (Amy) Rudich, Jessica (Eric) Londin, Julie (Jason) Edelson, Andrew (Amanda) Agetstein, and the late Philip’s wife Jill Rudich; and great-grandchildren Marisa Rudich, Kyle Rudich, Jacob Edelson, Gavin Edelson, Dylan Agetstein, Henry Agetstein, Austin Rudich, Cole Rudich, and Micah Londin.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

