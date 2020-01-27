Public’s Help Sought in IDing Suspects Who Attempted Robbery in Synagogue

Two masked men, one armed with a handgun, entered Khal Chassidim Synagogue at 6004 Park Heights Ave., Friday Jan. 24 at approximately 7 p.m.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at a man and attempted to rob him, according to police. A scuffle ensued, and the suspects fled, according to the police report. No injuries were reported.

“When the suspects are arrested, in addition to the robbery related charges, there will also be a charge for aggravated assault since they pointed a gun at the victim,” said Detective Jeremy Silbert, public information officer at the Baltimore Police Department

The Baltimore City police have tweeted and posted on Facebook that they need help finding two robbery suspects related to this charge. Detectives are investigating two additional robberies that occurred in the same area. The first incident occurred in the 5900 block of Clover Road and the second incident occurred in the 5900 block of Park Heights Avenue. At this time, detectives believe both suspects are responsible for all three robberies.

The Northwest District has increased patrols in the community and detectives are continuing to investigate these incidents, according to Silbert.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

