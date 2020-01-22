— On Dec. 4, Nicholas Andrew Virga of Washington, D.C. at age 28. He is survived by parents Alison Virga and Martin Virga; siblings Jonathan Patrick Virga, and Madeline Noel Virga; and grandmother Barbara Melnick-Bernard. He is predeceased by his grandparents Murray Bernard, George Melnick, Anthony Virga, and Diane Virga.

Contributions may be sent to American Foundation for

Suicide Prevention.

