— On Dec. 2, former World War II naval pilot Aaron Seidler of Baltimore at age 98. He is survived by children Joe (Marcia) Seidler, Caroline Seidler, and Marc (Lauren) Seidler; grandchildren Stephen (Anh) Seidler, Jason (Gina) Seidler, and Justin Seidler; great-grandchildren Kayla, Ryan, and Zackariah Seidler. He was predeceased by his wife Pearl Seidler (nee Lewis); parents Tillie and Wolf Seidler; siblings Joseph Seidler, Pauline Friedman, Morton Seidler, Lillian Galinn, Edythe Freedman, Meyer Grossman, Morris Grossman, and Irene Sandler; and grandson Airman First Class Matthew Ryan Seidler.

Contributions may be sent to Gold Star Mothers Maryland Chapter, Inc., Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 864, Abingdon, MD 21009.

Similar Posts: