— On Dec. 6, Mala Noskov (nee Genkin) of Baltimore at age 92. She is survived by her son Alexander Noskov; grandchildren Stas Noskov, Elina Wise, and Anatoli Noskov; and her great-grandson Lance Wise. She was predeceased by her husband Leo Noskov; her son Naum Noskov; and her

parents Lazer and Elka Genkin.

