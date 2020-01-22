NOSKOV

By
-
-
0

— On Dec. 6, Mala Noskov (nee Genkin) of Baltimore at age 92. She is survived by her son Alexander Noskov; grandchildren Stas Noskov, Elina Wise, and Anatoli Noskov; and her great-grandson Lance Wise. She was predeceased by her husband Leo Noskov; her son Naum Noskov; and her
parents Lazer and Elka Genkin.

Similar Posts:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here