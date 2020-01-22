On Dec. 3, Shirley Lipman (nee Friedman), of Scottsdale, Arizona, and formerly of Baltimore, at age 93. She is survived by children Bonnie (Sheldon) Levitt and Billy Lipman (Audrey Lefton Lipman); grandchildren Evan Levitt and Andy Levitt; and great-grandson Noam Joseph Levitt. She is predeceased by her husband, Jerome Lipman; her siblings, the Hon. Sol J. Friedman and Mary Stotsky; and her parents, Morris and Ethel Friedman.

Contributions may be sent to Smile On Seniors, 2110 Lincoln Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Similar Posts: