On Dec. 7, Esther Katsenberg of Baltimore. She was predeceased by husband Moshe Raikhels and son Leonid Raikhels. She is survived by her daughter, Ineza Chikvashvili (David); her grandchildren, Dr. Joseph Chikvashvili (Fara) and Miriam Khasidy (Garry); and her great grandchildren, Samuel and Arthur Chikvashvili, and Aaron Joshua and Elizabeth Khasidy.

