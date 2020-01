— On Dec. 5, Dottie K. Mazeroff (nee Walden) at age 74. She is survived by her husband Dr. Paul Mazeroff; her children Todd (Charlanne) and Kelley Merizan; her step-son Geoffrey Mazeroff (Gillie Hunt); her sister Juanita Fox; and her grandchildren Todd and Anne Merizan. She was predeceased by her sister Bonnie Gary.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society.

