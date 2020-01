On Dec. 7, Normal Kamelgard of Baltimore at age 92. He is survived by wife Paulette Kamelgard; children Dr. Rena Langermann; Dr. Joseph Kamelgard; grandchildren Kfir, Barak, and Adir Kamelgard; and great-grandchildren Hillel and Yehudah, Level and Sarah, and Yehudis Langermann, and Oliver Kamelgard. Predeceased by parents Rainzel and Joseph Kamelgard, four brothers, two sisters, two niceses, and a brother in law.

Contributions may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore.

