On Dec. 3, Leah Hochman at age 93. She was predeceased by husband Samuel Hochman; siblings Aaron Grudzik, Sara Grudzik, and Perla “P’nina” Engel; and parents Tuvia and Geital Grudzik. Leah is survived by children Harry (Marcia) Hochman and Rosalind (Harold) Taylor; grandchildren Martin (Vered) Taylor, Dr. Hilary Taylor, Dr. Beth Hochman (Dr. Frank Curtis), and Joshua Hochman; and great-grandchildren Maya Taylor, Guy Taylor, and Micah Simas-Hochman.

Contributions may sent to The Natanzon and Taylor Family Israel/Poland Trip Fund, Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School.

