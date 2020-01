On Dec. 8, Margaret Gitlitz at age 77. She is survived by her loving children Dr. David (Teri) Gitlitz and Karin (Howard) Green; grandchildren Caleb and Aidan Gitlitz, Tyler and Riley Green; and loving companion Peter Whitman. She was predeceased by her husband Mel Gitlitz.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Chaim Reform Congregation, 389 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

Similar Posts: