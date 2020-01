On Dec. 4, Florence R. Eisen (nee Epstein) at age 96. She is survived by husband Jacob I. Eisen; children Dr. Mark Z. (Marcey) Eisen, Ellen B. Eisen, and Michele H. Foreman; sister Dorothy Greenfield; grandchildren Stefanie (Nuri) Boardman, Dr. Scott (Dr. Jacqueline) Eisen, Abby Foreman, and Jonathan (Danielle) Foreman; and great-grandchildren Rachel and Julia Boardman and Brooke Eisen. Florence was predeceased by brother Maish Epstein and parents Ella and Samuel Epstein.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah Greater Baltimore.

