On Dec. 2, Bernard Schneidman of Baltimore at age 97. Born in Romania, he was the oldest child of the late Meyer and Tauba Schneidman.

Bernard was proud of achieving his father’s unmet dream of coming to America. Arriving as a refugee in his 40s, he was given his first opportunities by Max Rubin Industries and thoroughly enjoyed his accounting career. Bernard took a meticulous approach to his other interests as well: solving puzzles and games, traveling the world with his wife, and constantly polishing his car (which he drove with a remarkable lack of speed, savoring the experience). Only in America, he would often say, was he able to own a car. He learned to use a computer in his old age, traveling vicariously via the internet when no longer able to do so in person.

Bernard’s family was the most important thing in his life. His marriage was the result of a coincidence: On one of his regular visits to a Bucharest factory, the owner whom he normally dealt with was away, leaving his beautiful young daughter Melanie in charge. They fell in love instantly and married in 1947. He was a caring, generous, and loving man, remarkable for his persistence, resilience, and humor, even in difficult times. Not only did he cherish his wife, but he was also immensely proud of the achievements of his daughter Miriam and then later of his grandson Alexander, neither of whom could do anything wrong in his eyes.

Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Melanie Schneidman (nee Hirsch); daughter Miriam Schneidman; son-in-law Nicholas Burnett; grandson Alexander Burnett; siblings Julius Schneidman and Caroline Calistrat; sisters-in-law Frederica Schneidman and Bianca Schneidman; brother-in-law Mike Calistrat; and nieces and nephews Mark, Margie, Isabelle, Andy, Danny, and Ariela. Bernard was predeceased by his parents, and by his cherished brother Beno Schneidman.

