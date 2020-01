On Dec. 4, Jeffrey David Rash of San Francisco, California, at the age of 42. He is survived by his beloved wife Ranjani Rash; children Lakshmi and Jonah Rash mother Harriet “Dee” Rash; and brother Robert Rash. Jeffrey is predeceased by his father Marc Rash.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

