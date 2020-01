On Dec. 3, Shirley Erkes (nee Weisman) of Baltimore at age 95. She was predeceased by her husband Abraham Erkes; son Carl Erkes; and parents Dena and Benjamin Weisman. She is survived by her son Dr. Neal (Faith) Erkes; sisters Ruth (late Harry) Glazer and Jean Schevker; grandchildren Daniel and Noah Erkes; and nieces and nephews Ann Glazer, Ed Shaivitz, Bill and Karen Glazer, Charles Schevker, and Terry and Heidi Schevker.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care.

Similar Posts: