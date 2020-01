On Jan. 12, MARC STEWART CARTER, a beloved member of TA’s Class of ’69. Son of the late Hattie Gloria Marks Carter and Sidney Carter; grandson of the late Morris Marks; nephew of the late Rena Marks Eisman, Dr. Irving Lowell Marks, and Jeannette and Louis Snyder; and first cousin of Manuela Ivan Eisman.

Marc was a recipient of the Robert Guth Cohn Memorial Award, which recognized his excellence in scholarship and character.

He will be missed by all, especially by his first cousin.

