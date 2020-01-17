Krieger Schechter Student Choir to Debut on ‘The View’

Tune into “The View” on Jan. 20, and you might see some familiar faces.

Student choirs from Krieger Schechter Day School of Chizuk Amuno Congregation and the Cardinal Shehan School will appear on an episode of the ABC program on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The two choirs traveled to New York City via bus Jan. 14 to perform on the program and honor the legacy of King. An unnamed special guest also joined them.

The Cardinal Shehan choir began its partnership with KSDS in 2019, after KSDS student and choir member Harrison Fribush had the idea to collaborate.

“Last year, one of our students, Harrison Fribush, [at the time] a seventh grader, had a visionary idea for a bar mitzvah project,” said Erika Schon of Pikesville, KSDS’s choir director. “Cardinal Shehan had been invited in 2017 to ‘The View.’ They sang ‘Rise Up,’ which catapulted them to fame. This is how Harrison became aware of them and suggested partnering with them.”

The administrations of both schools were enthusiastic about the concept, so Cardinal Shehan choir visited KSDS. The two choirs worked and sang together and got to know each other.

“Today, people are really segregated and do take differences into account and look at the outside of the person instead of the inside of the person,” Harrison said. “The project was to bring kids together from two different backgrounds through the power of music.”

The choirs’ shared performance was recorded and posted online, where it got “got tens of thousands of hits,” Harrison said. Then, “The View” reached out.

“‘The View’ reached out to us in the spring of 2019,” Harrison said, “but Whoopi got pneumonia and everything got cancelled around three days before we were schedule to go up on that Friday. But after continuing on in the fall, ‘The View’ reached out to us again to do the story on a national platform.”

The Cardinal Shehan choir had been on “The View” in 2017. But for the KSDS choir, which has 33 students in fifth through eighth grades, this was their first time performing for a television audience.

“There was definitely pressure, because we really had to get the message out there,” said Natan Golding, a choir member and eighth grader. “As it got closer, we had more and more rehearsals at the Cardinal Shehan School, and we started to feel ‘this is really good.’”

“At the heart of this is a wonderful, talented student body who are dedicated and committed to excellence,” Schon said. “The students worked hard, and they were rewarded for their efforts with this fabulous day in New York.”

The episode, as well as the initial collaboration that led to it, shows how music can bring people together, Schon said.

“There are different pathways to uniting populations, but music is the one we chose,” Schon said. “When you bring voices together, you create something stronger than yourself.”

