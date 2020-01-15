Sol Levinson Expands to Annapolis

For nearly 130 years, Jewish funeral home Sol Levinson & Bros. has aided Baltimore-area families at one of the most difficult points in life. The company’s new arrangement center in Annapolis, located at 1700 Jennifer Road, will aim to continue this legacy.

The Levinson family considers their business an extension of their Jewish faith and a way to provide for the Jewish community, according to company Vice President Matt Levinson. The family and their staff of 50 are eager to continue this at the new location, he said.

“Over the past couple of years we heard from families in that area that they wish we were closer or had a presence in that area. Annapolis is far from Pikesville, so when we hear rabbis ask us to be closer, we realized that there was a need to provide that service,” said Matt.

The Annapolis center officially opened in mid-December, where it has already served a few families.

Services at the arrangement center are by appointment only. Families can make plans over the phone, but Matt prefers talking to families face to face. “It’s more personal,” he said. The center also features a bereavement library and other resources.

Sol Levinson & Bros. is the largest Jewish funeral home in the Baltimore area. Part of the business’ reputation for sincerity comes from its family ownership, now in its fifth generation. Named after the founder’s oldest son in 1892, Sol Levinson & Bros. began on High Street in Baltimore. It is currently located at 8900 Reisterstown Road, with a branch in Columbia and now Annapolis as well.

Sol Levinson & Bros. partners with Jewish Community Services as well as LifeBridge Health and Gilchrist Hospice Care for educational programming about end of life planning.

The Annapolis location shares office space with Fram Monument, another Pikesville-based, Jewish-owned company. Matt Levinson reached out to Steve Venick, president of Fram Monument, who said he agreed to share the space because “losing a relative or friend can be one of the most difficult times in someone’s life. By offering both funeral and memorial arrangements together, we can strive to make this process at least one step easier for families, while continuing to provide the excellent quality and service that families deserve.”

Fram Monument’s Annapolis location, which opened early December of 2019, is its the third location in addition to Baltimore and Greater Washington.

