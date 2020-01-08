Letter to the editor, Jan. 10

I, Too, Keep The Love

While reading your article “Born Loving: A Conversation on Identity and Prejudice with Marra B. Gad” (Jan. 3, 2020), it took me back to my own experiences growing up as a Jewish boy in the city in Pimlico. My mom passed when I was 8 years old; my sister was 6, and my twin brothers were 6 months. My father reached out to Jewish Family Services for help back then in the 1960s, as he worked 12- to 16-hour shifts at the post office. They helped place a woman, who was African American, to assist with our care, and my dad ended up marrying her. I learned most of my heritage as a Jew from my late mother’s side of the family, but some of our family sort of made no effort to contact myself and siblings because my stepmother was black.

So, I grew up learning life in the city streets as a latchkey kid and my Jewishness from some family members. I also dated Jewish and black girls, and had great experiences. All my friends in the neighborhood joked with me about my being a Jew and not having gone to Hebrew school but city schools (I did have a bar mitzvah in 1969), I was a bit confused about why being a Jew was something to be teased about; still, the kids I hung out with, all African American, were really close friends.

I am ultimately glad I grew up with such diverse experiences, where I saw prejudice, racism, and love. I kept the love part with me all my life!

~ Mark J. Gross

Baltimore

~

