Ephraim and Menashe: Breaking Tradition & Birth Order

Parshat Veyechi (Genesis 47:28-50:26)

This week’s Torah portion, Vayechi, starts with Jacob about to die. Joseph, Jacob’s favored son, goes to him with his own sons, Ephraim and Menashe. When Jacob is blessing his grandsons, he switches his hands. He puts his right hand on Ephraim’s head, signifying a greater blessing, even though Ephraim is younger.

This is not the first time Jacob breaks tradition. When he was young, he tricked his older brother Esau into giving him the first-born’s birthright. Then Jacob tricked his dying father, Isaac, into giving him the blessing that also should have gone to Esau. Even though Jacob was younger, he received the greater blessing and went on to become the third patriarch of the Jewish people. On his own deathbed, Jacob knows that it is his younger grandson who should receive the greater blessing, even though it is another unusual move.

Jacob teaches us two lessons. The first is that sometimes there is a reason to break tradition. Jacob knows that Ephraim’s descendants will become a more influential tribe, so he realizes he should give him the greater blessing.

The second lesson is that birth order should not determine your future. I am the youngest of three children. My whole life I have had to live with two older brothers. Being the youngest can be good or bad. For example, at the beginning of the school year, teachers sometimes say “Ah, the third Geller!” and tell me stories from when my brothers were their students. It is funny to hear about Ari and Ezra when they were at Krieger Schechter but sometimes it feels as though I am being compared to them.

Jacob tells his son Joseph that Menashe will be great, but Ephraim will be greater. Jacob implies that one’s character and actions are more important than birth order when it comes to achieving success. With no offense meant to my brothers, Vayechi teaches us not to make assumptions about or overlook younger siblings. With work, the right blessing, and maybe breaking a tradition here and there, we will have a great impact on

the Jewish community and the world.

