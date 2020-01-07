On Nov. 30, Shirley Mae Schultz of Saint Augustine, Florida, at age 89. She is survived by daughter Michel (Russell) Gledhill; grandchildren Tracy Gledhill (Ryan) Ege and Todd J. Gledhill; great-grandchildren Jackson Thomas Ege and Harper Mae Ege; and also Joanne and Dr. Norman Schreiber, Rachel Schreiber, Daemian and Elise Schreiber, and Joyce Davis. She was predeceased by husband John G. Schultz; sister Florence (David) Goldman; and parents Phillip and Rachel Rubenstein

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.

Similar Posts: