On Nov. 28, Bernard Richmon of Baltimore at age 86. He is survived by loving children Debbye (Mike) Ziman, Wendy (Scott) Quartner; sister Irene (Lenny) Weiner; grandchildren Rachael Caplan, Benjamin (Missy) Caplan, Philip (Alanna) Caplan, Mitchell (Laura) Singer, Jenna (Jeremy) Sperber, Evan Quartner, Josh (Jessica) Ziman. Sam (Zoe) Ziman; great-grandchildren Micah, Ellie, Aiden, Hannah, Brandi, Harper, Christian, Bryan, Abby, Maddie, and Ella. He was predeceased by wife Ethel Richmon (nee Leventhal); and parents Yetta and Nathan Richmon.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society.

