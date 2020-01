On Nov. 27, Irving “Ike” Olshaker of Baltimore at age 93. He is survived by his beloved wife Pearl Olshaker (nee Feinstein); children Edward Olshaker and Barbara (Jason) Roth; and grandchildren Jonathan and Erica Roth. Ike was predeceased by siblings Dr. Bennett (Thelma) Olshaker and Gertrude (Tobias) Weiss; and parents Fannie and Samuel Olshaker.

Similar Posts: