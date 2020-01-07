On Dec. 1, Shirley Oliner (nee Waxman) at age 92. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Oliner; sister Lilyon Fradin; and parents Leon and Ida Waxman. She is survived by children Stephen (Jane Epstein) Oliner and Barbara (Dr. Ivan) Metzger; grandchildren Lauren (Dr. Benjamin) Kleinman, Jonathan Oliner, Ian (Samantha) Oliner, Rochelle Metzger, Dr. Chad (Dr. Dana) Metzger; and three great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215.

