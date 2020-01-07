On Dec. 1, Shirley Oliner (nee Waxman) at age 92. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Oliner; sister Lilyon Fradin; and parents Leon and Ida Waxman. She is survived by children Stephen (Jane Epstein) Oliner and Barbara (Dr. Ivan) Metzger; grandchildren Lauren (Dr. Benjamin) Kleinman, Jonathan Oliner, Ian (Samantha) Oliner, Rochelle Metzger, Dr. Chad (Dr. Dana) Metzger; and three great-grandchildren.
Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215.
OLINER
On Dec. 1, Shirley Oliner (nee Waxman) at age 92. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Oliner; sister Lilyon Fradin; and parents Leon and Ida Waxman. She is survived by children Stephen (Jane Epstein) Oliner and Barbara (Dr. Ivan) Metzger; grandchildren Lauren (Dr. Benjamin) Kleinman, Jonathan Oliner, Ian (Samantha) Oliner, Rochelle Metzger, Dr. Chad (Dr. Dana) Metzger; and three great-grandchildren.