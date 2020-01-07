On Nov. 28, Rose G. Nusinov (nee Eisenberg) of Baltimore at age 97. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Nathan Nusinov; siblings Sarah, Frieda, Label, and Annie; and parents Morris and Esther Eisenberg. Rose is survived by children Michael (Cookie) Nusinov, Donald (Michelle) Nusinov, and Arlette Nusinov; grandchildren Charlie (Teri) Nusinov, Jeff (Vered) Nusinov, Sydney (Carmen) Nusinov, and Alan Nusinov (Marina Vukovic); and eight great-grandchildren.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland.
NUSINOV
