On Nov. 28, Helen Kahn Liberman at the age of 94. She was predeceased by husband Leon; brother Reuben Kahn; and parents Hyman and Lena Kahn. Helen is survived by children Bonita (Michael) Miller, David (Susan) Liberman, and Joseph (Ilene) Liberman; her grandchildren Lena Robin Liberman, Jennifer (John) Schiazza, Lee (Keri) Liberman, Shanna (Steve) Nardone, Derek Liberman, Neil Liberman; great-grandchildren Katelyn Emory Schiazza and Roen Alfonso Nardone; brother Arnold (Miriam) Kahn; and sister Ruth Nathans of Beverly, MA. Helen attended Peabody Institute in Baltimore. She volunteered at the Jewish USO during World War II, where she met her beloved Leon. Helen was an avid reader and a highly regarded sales associate in the book department at Stewart’s Department Store for nearly 25 years. Customers appreciated her recommendations because she was well-versed on past and current books and paid attention to book reviews. Her love of reading has been passed on to her kin. Helen was a talented writer and published in local newspapers and magazines, and even wrote an unpublished novel. Helen worked in the antiques business too and was diligent in her research of collectibles. She loved learning about the origins, makers, and values of antiques she found. Helen Liberman followed politics, and enjoyed discussing politics. She looked forward to “Sixty Minutes” each week.

Contributions may be sent to Enoch Pratt Free Library, Department Of Institutional Advancement, 400 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

