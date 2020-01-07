On Nov. 25, Dr. Harmon Carl Landesman of Rockville at age 82. He is survived by daughter Dr. Roxanne (Winfield) Danielson; brother Dr. Dennis Landesman; grandchildren Peregrine and Piper Danielson; and loving friend Ann Kagan. He was predeceased by his wife Renée Landesman (née Krijger). Dr. Landesman grew up in Corpus Christi, TX and received his MD from Tulane University Medical School. He served in Vietnam and loved reading military history. Above all, he loved his family.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or DAV – Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Similar Posts: