On Dec. 1, Semyon Klyotskin of Pikesville at age 81. He is survived by his loving children Mikhail (Yanina) Klyotskin and Alina (Fakhry) Rasoulov; grandchildren Monica Klyotskin, Gabriella Klyotskin, Sabina Rasoulov, and Emma Rasoulov. He is predeceased by his parents Matthew and Ida Klyotskin.

Similar Posts: