On Dec. 1, Lois Beth Gamerman (nee Pollekoff) of Baltimore at age 84. She is survived by husband Ted Gamerman; children Daryl Gamerman, Susanne (Barry) Applebaum, and Gary (Ilana) Gamerman; brother Sheldon (Debbie) Pollekoff; grandchildren Amanda Gamerman, David (Alanna) Gamerman, Ari Gamerman, Zachary Gamerman, Noah Gamerman, Jessica Kramer, Rachel Applebaum, Heather (Stuart) Smith, Ashley Applebaum, and Eric (Cindy) Applebaum; great-grandchildren Carson Gamerman, Seraphina Goode, Addison Goode, Stuart Smith, and Elaina Smith. She was predeceased by parents Mollye and David Pollekoff.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, and Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.

